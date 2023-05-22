10th Assembly: G7 Lawmakers Working For Tinubu – Northern Group

A Northern group, Tinubu/Shettima for Greater Nigeria (TSGN) has described as untrue the insinuation in some quarters that G7 aspirants for the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives were working against the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said the G7 lawmakers are only expressing their grievances over the zoning of the leadership of House of Representatives by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which did not favour them and not working against Tinubu and APC contrary to speculations.

The group called on Tinubu to be weary of the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who they accused of being hell bent to install his successor and deputy so as to be controlling the House of Representatives for his selfish interest.

The group alleged that Gbajabiamila is the one causing problems for Tinubu and APC by pushing for the emergence of Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively.

In a statement signed by National President of the Association, Comrade Negedu Miringi and National Secretary, Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, the group described the G-7 Lawmakers as ‘real Tinubu men’ most of them who against all odds delivered the President -Elect and APC during the party primaries and the general elections proper.

They warned Gbajabiamila to desist from his grandstanding in a bid to impose Abbas and Benjamin Kalu on the 10th National Assembly as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for his selfish political interest.

“G-7 Bola Ahmed Tinubu who want him to succeed. They are the ones that really worked for his emergence as the Presidential candidate of APC and his subsequent victory at the general elections proper.

“Most of these Aspirants delivered their constituencies to Tinubu at the poll against all odds. Some even worked against their brothers who contested in other political parties to ensure that Tinubu and APC win their constituencies and senatorial zones.

“Abbas and Kalu are for Femi Gbajabiamila who is scheming for Chief of Staff to Tinubu. Femi wants Abbas and Benjamin Kalu at all cost at the helm of affairs in the House of Representatives for his selfish interest and he will spoil things for Tinubu because of his desperation for Abbas and Kalu to become Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

“What was the contribution of Abbas for the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of APC when he was having alliance with Rotimi Amaechi during the primaries of the party?

“What was the contribution of Benjamin Kalu for the emergence of Tinubu as the next President of the country when he was campaigning for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi?

” The G-7 are fully in support of Tinubu and their grievance should not be seen as being against the President -Elect because you can’t beat a child and expect him not to cry.

“These Aspirants supposed to be carried along in determining who becomes what in the 10th Assembly after all, they are the real Tinubu men and not those who want to reap where they didn’t sow.

” Tinubu and APC should be weary of Femi Gbajabiamila, he wants to destroy APC and Tinubu administration through his selfish interest in the 10th National Assembly, otherwise, why can’t him allow peace and democracy to prevail in the Assembly, why can’t he allow lawmakers to choose who govern them?”, the group stated.