10th Assembly: G7, Greater Minority Agree On Consensus For Speaker, Deputy

The Greater Minority Group of the 10th National Assembly comprising members-elect from opposition parties and the aggrieved seven APC speakership aspirants have agreed to present consensus candidates for speaker and deputy speaker.

This was contained in a statement issued by a member of the G7, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi on Saturday.

He said, “The Greater Minority Group of the 10th Assembly comprising members-elect from opposition parties has met with members of the G7 group in order to take a common position on the leadership of the House of Representatives in the incoming assembly.

“At the end of the meeting which held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Saturday, May 20, 2023, the incoming lawmakers agreed on consensus candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. They, however, decided to wait for a later date to unveil the candidates”.

Gagdi said the members-elect settled for candidates that will be acceptable to majority of them.

“The G7 met with Greater Minority and agreed on consensus candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker but we will not mention the names yet.

“We reached the agreement based on the best choice of people that will be acceptable to the majority of all parties involved.

“We have formed this alliance to resist all attempts by external forces to impose leadership on the 10th House of Representatives. Be rest assured that the next leadership of the House will emerge from us,” he stated.

Greater Minority is made up of 182 members-elect across minority parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The G7 are aspirants for the position of the speaker who are members of the the All Progressives Congress (APC). They include the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara; Hon. Sada Soli; Hon. Mariam Onuoha and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.