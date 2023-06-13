10th Assembly: Excitement As Abbas Increases Winning Margin

In the ongoing election for the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has currently crossed the winning margin to the delight of the lawmakers.

A roll call of members-elect revealed that 359 out of 360 members are taking part in the proceedings.

There are three competitors, and the winner is predicted to prevail by a simple majority.

A significant majority of the members-elect have “openly declared” their votes for Abbas.

Abbas is on the verge of defeating his opponents, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Sani Jaji, who have one and two votes, respectively, so far.

