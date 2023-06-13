New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10th Assembly: Excitement…

10th Assembly: Excitement As Abbas Increases Winning Margin

In the ongoing election for the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has currently crossed the winning margin to the delight of the lawmakers.

A roll call of members-elect revealed that 359 out of 360 members are taking part in the proceedings.

There are three competitors, and the winner is predicted to prevail by a simple majority.

A significant majority of the members-elect have “openly declared” their votes for Abbas.

Abbas is on the verge of defeating his opponents, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Sani Jaji, who have one and two votes, respectively, so far.

More details later…

Post Views: 95
Tags:

Read Previous

Ebonyi: Nwifuru Appoints CoS, Principal Secretary, 20 SSAs
Read Next

10 Facts You May Not Know About Godswill Akpabio

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023