10th Assembly: Ex-Lawmaker, Faparusi Solicits Support For Tajudeen Abass As Speaker

…says exceptional leadership skills and intellectual prowess stand contestant out

The former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi has endorsed Honourable Tajudeen Abass as the next Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Faparusi in a press release he personally signed on Monday and made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti described Abass as a right and perfect choice for the position.

The former Federal Lawmaker made the declaration amidst controversy currently trailing choice of leadership of the next assembly.

Faparusi who represented Ekiti East/Gbonyin/Emure Federal Constituency at the 7th National Assembly stated that the upcoming election for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly should produce Hon Abas whom he described as “a standout candidate for the vital leadership position”

The statement reads in part, “I proudly endorse Honorable Tajudeen Abass for the role, based on his exceptional leadership abilities and unwavering commitment to ethical and thoughtful lawmaking.

“Abass’s undeniable passion for lawmaking and dedication to parliamentary processes make him the ideal choice for Speaker.

“His track record demonstrates an impressive ability to navigate complex legislative issues and advocate for policies that prioritize the needs of the Nigerian people. Regardless of the challenges at hand, Abass consistently demonstrates level-headedness, a deep sense of duty, and an unwavering commitment to democracy and transparency.”

He added that Abass possesses exceptional intelligence, with a sharp mind and a keen intellect that enable him to think critically and find innovative and effective solutions to problems.

“These qualities would be invaluable in his role as Speaker, where he would oversee the House of Representatives and ensure evidence-based decision-making grounded in sound reasoning.

“Equally important, Abass’s humble and calm demeanor immediately instil trust and confidence in those around him. As Speaker, these qualities are vital to inspire colleagues and constituents, fostering effective leadership in the House and driving progress on key issues.

“Having had the opportunity to collaborate with Abass on various bills and initiatives in the 7th Assembly, it is evident that he upholds the utmost integrity and ethical fortitude.

“These qualities are particularly significant in today’s political climate, where the Nigerian people seek trustworthy leaders who prioritize their needs over personal gain, amidst prevalent scandals and corruption.

“Lastly, Abass’s leadership aligns strongly with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformation agenda, aiming to propel growth and progress across Nigeria through thoughtful policy initiatives and landmark legislation.

“With Abass leading the House of Representatives, the National Assembly would undoubtedly become active and engage partners in this endeavor, tirelessly amplifying the voices of the Nigerian people and prioritizing their concerns in legislative debates.

” His exceptional leadership skills, ethical fortitude, and intellectual prowess make him an ideal candidate for this crucial position.

“It is strongly urged that all members across party lines support his candidacy in the interest of democracy and the Nigerian people”.