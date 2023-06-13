10th Assembly Election: It Is Not Over Yet, Says Ohanaeze

As knocks trail the Senate and House of Representatives election of Principal officers from the South East, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it is not over for the zone, expressing confidence in the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The pan Igbo organization further stated that it had through its National President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu advised the members of the National Assembly of South East extraction to vote according to their conscience.

According to the National Vice President, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene who spoke to reporters in Awka said, “The elections have not been concluded and I cannot agree with you that the Presidential election has been concluded. The Presidential election is still in process”

“We have the process of election, the process of announcement and now the court process. The Court is still there so it is not yet over as far as the Presidential election is concerned ”

“We are not really talking about the President of South East extraction but we are talking about Nigerians who want to take back their country and Nigerians are waiting ”

On the scheming out of Ndigbo in the election of the Principal officers of the National Assembly he recalled that;

“Our National leader Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu told them to vote according to their conscience and you can see what transpired there and they are there to represent our interest”

“I saw Hope Uzodimma talking with them and if they can agree on a consensus candidate we have no problem with that and that is what Ohaneze stands for ”

On the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Ogene noted that; “This is a judicial matter and if you don’t have confidence in the judiciary why go to court? We believe in the judicial process and they are human beings like me and you”

“But whatever error anybody makes should be credited to him or her for life and as far as I am concerned he that goes to equity goes with clean hands ”

“We want justice that would be appreciated by the winner and the loser. ”

Ogene posited that going by the address of Ohaneze National Chairman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the issue is not about a President of Igbo extraction but the commerce and industry of the country.

“I wish that you read what our National leader said in his address and I think the Presidency might not be the major priority of Ndigbo in his administration but to work towards projecting our economy including commerce and industry and we should wait in the shortest possible time Nigerians will know what we are up to,” he said.