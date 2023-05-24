10th Assembly: CUPP Spokesman, Ugochinyere, 62 Other Members-Elect Endorse Abass, Kalu

…urge aggrieved aspirants to step down for the duo

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and 62 members-elect from the opposition parties have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Ugochinyere who’s the member-elect representing Ideato North South federal constituency disclosed this on Wednesday at a press conference held in Abuja.

He called on other candidates in the race to withdraw as the opposition has agreed to team up with the Tajudeen Abbas/ Benjamin Kalu ticket.

While describing Abbas and Kalu as men of integrity, and competence to preside over the affairs of the 10th House of Representatives, Ugochinyere said it is time for national development, growth, and stability and not the time for party politics.

He called on the APC not to do anything that will tarnish the character of Hon. Abbas and Kalu or the independence of the House if the duo emerge victorious.

The CUPP spokesman denied that the House Rules were tampered with saying the House Rules were last printed in December 2020 and not after the 2023 election and by the Rules the election will be by an open ballot system.

Ugochinyere said, “It is on this note that I call on my fellow colleague members-elect who are still in the race to stop and join the prefect of the class, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to beat the records of the other Houses in performance and achievement for Nigeria. Our common goal now should be beyond party and partisan politics and totally focused on Nigeria and her greater good. We want the best and we have selected the best and importantly, the selection is by merit.

“I do not speak for myself alone. I speak for the 63 like-minded Honourable members-elect of the opposition family who has agreed on a common vision for the 10th Assembly.

“We will transform into the TBK Group. Our 63 votes without any dissent or abstention will go for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. In the coming days, Nigerians will come to know the identity of the TBK Group and will also feel our impact.”

In his closing remarks, another member-elect representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal constituency under the platform of the Labour Party, Hon. Amobi Ogah said, “For the first time we are trying to make history.

“I’m supporting Abass and Kalu not because APC picked them. Abass and Kalu have the capacity and competence. The tenth assembly will be a unique one if the duo emerges as Speaker, Deputy. I beg my colleagues to support the duo in the interest of National unity.”