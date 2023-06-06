10th Assembly: APC stakeholders reject exclusion of N/C

Days to the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly, stakeholders from the North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the zoning of the presiding offices. According to them, the zoning is not inclusive. The stakeholders, who briefed the media yesterday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, called on the national leadership of the party and the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to review the zoning to include the North Central.

In the statement read by Rev. Dominic Alancha, the stakeholders said: “We are pained because much as we want the new administration of President Tinubu to hit the ground running, we observe with dismay how it is being slowed down owing to the delay and time being lost over the issue of zoning leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly. “The parliament is a key component in any democratic structure and its organisation determines the speed with which an administration can succeed in its quest to deliver dividends of democracy to the people. “Today is the 5th of June and by next week, on the 13th to be precise, the 10th National Assembly would be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu, which means that we have barely one week to project the right leadership for both the Senate and House of Representatives.

“For an election that was concluded on February 25, ordinarily, the decision to zone national assembly leadership positions should not have taken this long if due process, respect for order and egalitarian principles have been followed. “I say this because it is the inexplicable and bias decision of the APC to ignore this sound and time tested processes by going to introduce strange and obtuse arrangements where a whole geopolitical zone was sidelined while another was given two key positions in the National Assembly hierarchy that has led to this quagmire.”

Alancha further said: “Zoning the position of Senate President in the 10th Assembly to the South-south geopolitical zone, and the position of Deputy Senate President to the North-west zone; while the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is also zoned to the North-west and the position of Deputy Speaker to the South- east is unacceptable because it excludes the North Central from parliamentary leadership. “We note the observation that the National Chairman of our great party is from the North Central zone and with the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, that the North Central has been compensated. “But we say no to these asser- tions as they do not respect the principle of separation of power in a democracy. “We demand that the four principal positions in the Nation- al Assembly are shared among the zones other than the zones the president and vice president hail from. “The Deputy Senate Presi- dent and Speaker cannot be zoned to the North West when the North Central has not been given anything.”