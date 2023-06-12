10th Assembly: APC Legislative Forum Adopts Jaji For Speakership

Barely 24 hours to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the Legislative Forum of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency for the position of Speaker.

In a statement signed by Hon. Mrs Bako Idris and Hon. Simon Aondona, its President and Secretary General respectively, the APC forum said Jaji has all it takes to lead the Green Chamber.

The group said its decision is based on President Tinubu’s proclamation that he can work with anyone elected by the lawmakers.

Describing him as a rugged parliamentarian, the statement hailed Jaji as experienced, efficient, and an embodiment of charisma with an unrivalled track record.

It noted that the Zamfara lawmaker has demonstrated integrity, capacity, and character of purpose in the House.

The group, therefore, called on members-elect to support Jaji a “thoroughbreds grassroots politician and excellent administrator who has over the years worked tirelessly for the APC”.

“Hon Sani Jaji is our candidate for the position of Speaker due to his overriding goal of leading an inclusive House where national unity, peace, and development will take centre stage.

“Without compromising the independence of the Legislature, he will secure enduring cooperation among honourable members and set the road for a mutually respectful relationship with the Executive,” the statement said.

“His administration will work to uphold the Rule of Law and adhere to the world’s best democratic norms. There is no question about Rt. Hon. Jaji’s legislative and executive experience.

He is a true pan-Nigerian and a great unifier, a man of inestimable moral rectitude, a trailblazer, and a man of excellence.

“Hon. Aminu Jaji hails from Zamfara, the State that hasn’t ever produced a speaker in the zone since 1999. There is a need for the state to have a speaker of the House of Representatives for equity and justice, especially now that the state produces a person with integrity and capacity.

“Aminu Sani Jaji has worked tirelessly with his resources to actual the Presidency of Alh. Ahmed Bola Tinubu in this, is the chairman of the contact and mobilization committee of the Presidential Campaign Committee. It will be befitting for him to become Speaker.”