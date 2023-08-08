10th Assembly An Asset For Commonwealth Parliament

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass was the cynosure of all at the recently held 18th Commonwealth Speakers’ and Presiding Officers’ Conference (CSCOP) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with the theme: ‘African Parliaments and the Agenda 2063.

It was such a robust platform that reiterated the role of the parliament in socio-economic development. The theme, African Parliaments and the Agenda 2063 was indeed topical and the focus of parliamentarians. The speaker highlighted the trust deficit between citizens and the government.

In his words, “The people we represent, our constituents, rely on us to uphold the principles of democracy, to safeguard their interests, and to promote their welfare. Thus, openness, transparency, and accountability are not mere buzzwords but essential pillars upon which we can build a resilient democracy that serves the needs and aspirations of our people.”

There could be no better summation of the expectations that have risen in the face of challenging economic realities in the country. That it came from the speaker indicates that the 10th Assembly in Nigeria is poised to be different than what we have experienced in times past.

Since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly and the election of principal officers, I can say it has never been a dull moment. The quality of debates, the processes, and the outcomes have been outstanding. In his commitment to providing purposeful leadership, the honorable speaker has impressed that there is a lack of trust between the citizens and the government.

At the conference, the speaker reminded all of Africa’s ambitious aspirations and goals, which he noted were well captured in the concepts of a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development. There is a profound responsibility bestowed upon parliamentarians as trustees, delegates, and custodians of democracy to ensure a high standard of living, quality of life, and well-being for all citizens, and well-educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology, and innovation.

These worthy propositions came about due to deep reflections on the social contract entered with the citizens after securing their mandates as representatives of the people. That the speaker of the House of Representatives is leading this charge indicates that the citizens of Nigeria would be availed of such opportunities to eliminate the trust deficiency with the government.

It won’t be out of place to state that the election of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass as the speaker of the House of Representatives was timely and suited for the onerous task ahead. His grasps of issues in nation-building are intellectually inclined in such a way that renews hope and places the national interest as the central focus. The people we represent have entrusted us with the responsibility of ensuring that the government remains accountable to them through strengthening openness, transparency, and accountability.

The right to access information is an essential part of open government. It enables citizens to participate more fully in public life, helps combat corruption and protect citizens’ rights, supports scientific research, and stimulates trade and the economy.

Good governance requires credible and trustworthy institutions built on principles of transparency and accountability. Accountability goes beyond the mere responsibility of delivering a task or service. It also means answerability if a service is not delivered promptly and efficiently and becomes a burden. It is the citizen’s right but also their duty to demand it.

Since governance is the process of decision-making and the process by which decisions are implemented, an analysis of governance focuses on the formal and informal actors involved in decision-making and implementing the decisions made and the formal and informal structures set in place to arrive at and implement the decision.

This is the central focus of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass. There is no doubt that the speaker will set the agenda rolling for the benefit of the Commonwealth Parliament. The indicators are evident n his position on upholding the tenets of transparency and accountability in the drive toward achieving AGENDA 2063.

AGENDA 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. The continent’s strategic framework aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development. It is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress, and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and the African Renaissance.

The Commonwealth parliament would indeed benefit from the leadership of Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass, a consummate parliamentarian with years of experience, certainly presents an asset to be tapped. Given that charity must begin from home,

The indicators are rife that Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass would be an asset to the commonwealth parliament given his vast and robust experience as an intellectual and parliamentarian of long standing. His commitment to advancing the legislative business is profound. His speech at the 18th Commonwealth Speakers’ and Presiding Officers’ Conference (CSCOP) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, spoke volumes on how parliamentarians can strengthen openness, transparency, and accountability.

He stressed that securing public trust requires a comprehensive approach, necessitating robust legislative frameworks, effective oversight mechanisms, and a commitment to inclusivity and citizen engagement.

In his words, promoting ethical standards, integrity, and the highest levels of probity within our ranks demands that we actively listen to the voices of our constituents, understand their concerns and aspirations, and ensure that their interests are at the heart of our decision-making processes. With this, we can forge a path toward greater openness, transparency, and accountability, strengthening the bonds of trust between our citizens and their elected representatives.

This summation could not have come at a better time, and to think that Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass’s thinking along this line indicates the depth of these thoughts and the profoundness of his commitment to providing purposeful leadership.

There would be positives because the time to act is now—the stance by Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass is a welcome development for the 10th Assembly in Nigeria and across parliamentary platforms within the purview. This is a national call for parliamentarians to rise to the occasion to give our constituents renewed hope.

We must act in ways and manners that would reduce or eliminate the trust deficit between the government and the citizens. Attaining Agenda 2063 is a collective action that requires strategic steps must be taken. In the 10th Assembly, these steps have been taken, and the results would trickle in due time.

I wish to use this medium to urge Nigerians to show support to the 10th Assembly. The days ahead are bright. The commitment to drive sustainable growth and development is unflinching with Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass leading the charge in the House of Representatives.