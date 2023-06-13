New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
10th Assembly: AbdulRazaq Congratulates Akpabio, Abass, Others

Kwara State Governor and Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rep. Tajudeen Abass on their emergence as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker respectively.

The Governor also congratulated Senator Jibrin Barau and Benjamin Kalu on their elections as Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker respectively.

“The popular choices of the new Senate President and the Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives — as well as their deputies — underscore the confidence that their colleagues reposed in them and their abilities to work in harmony with the other arms of government for the development of our country,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the new leadership on different issues of national interest while wishing them God’s guidance and protection as they lead their colleagues in the 10th National Assembly to champion a vibrant legislative agenda that complements the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other subnational governments across Nigeria.”

