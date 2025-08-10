10th Anniversary: Sanwo-olu Felicitates Ayangburen Of Ikorodu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Ayangburen of Ikorodu and Vice Chairman of Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, on his 10th coronation anniversary.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Oba Shotobi’s visionary leadership, coupled with his endless quest for the upliftment of his subjects, and has fostered an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity in Ikorodu.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Oba Kabiru Shotobi on his 10th coronation as the paramount ruler of Ikorodu. He deserves all the accolades for the impactful and purposeful life that he has lived, especially in the last 10 years of his reign as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu.

“Since ascending the throne of his forefathers 10 years ago, Oba Shotobi has displayed exemplary leadership in his domain. His reign as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu has been a beacon of wisdom, benevolence, and cultural heritage, enriching the lives of his subjects and the larger Lagos State populace.

“Oba Shotobi’s commitment to peace, unity, and progress is well known and deeply respected. His visionary leadership, coupled with his endless quest for the upliftment of his subjects, has fostered an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity in Ikorodu.

“I commend his passion and commitment to the growth, development, and prosperity of the ancient town of Ikorodu as traditional ruler and our dear State as the Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“As Oba Shotobi marks this milestone, it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, and many more years of service to Ikorodu, Lagos State, and our dear country, Nigeria. May his reign continue to bring peace, love, prosperity, and unity to Ikorodu and beyond.”