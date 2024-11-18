10th Anniversary: CEOs, MDs, First Ladies to Catwalk on Runway for AFWN

Share

In line with its vision of fostering growth in the fashion industry, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) is set to empower the sector’s creatives.

AFWN 2024, which is in its 10th anniversary, is marking the milestone in grand style with an exciting showcase of African fashion and culture.

For the 10th anniversary, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi stated that the Runway will have a lot of Royal regalia representing different cultures and tribes in Africa and Nigeria. They will also be putting influential men and women who have encourged fashion creatives by wearing Nigeria on the runway to add colourto the event.

“We are going to have, for the first time CEOs, MDs , First Ladies on the catwalk to encourage and inspire the designers,” she said.

Also in this milestone edition, it will be partnering with Sterling Bank, in a three-day activities that will honour African creativity, fashion innovation, and AFWN’s impact on the global fashion stage over the past decade, according to the Founder, Africa Fashion Weeks Nigeria & London, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi.

Queen Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi said: “We believe creativity requires supportive platforms. Since 2011, we’ve exhibited over 3,000 African brands locally and internationally. Our primary vision is empowering fashion creatives for financial sustainability. By 2030, Africa needs 450 million jobs for its youth, necessitating a shift from traditional curriculum to future-focused skills training. By fostering entrepreneurship, skills training, and job creation, we at Africa Fashion Weeks Nigeria and London empower African fashion creatives to thrive.”

For Sterling Bank Brand Manager, Chidinma Okoli, platforms like Africa Fashion Weeks Nigeria and London create jobs across the fashion industry. According to her, the partnership with AFWN is a natural extension of the bank’s mission to nurture economic development, job creation, and cultural innovation. She said: “With the fashion sector contributing billions of naira annually to Nigeria’s GDP and growing at a remarkable rate, through this partnership, we are committed to making AFWN a platform for amplifying Nigerian talent, creativity, and sustainable growth. As a bank, Sterling has long championed transformative initiatives that allow us to drive positive change. And now, with AFWN we are excited to amplify the creative economy’s role in Nigeria’s growth. “

The event, scheduled for December 6 to 8, 2024, will take place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. This milestone edition will honor African creativity, fashion innovation, and AFWN’s impact on the global fashion stage over the past decade.

The event will kick off with the Young Designers Competition, where exceptional upcoming designers will compete for the grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to showcase at Africa Fashion Week London 2025. Day Two will feature a catwalk show by established designers from across Africa, including a special appearance by designers who showcased at Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) earlier this year. A key highlight of Day Three is a luxurious and star-studded runway show in collaboration with Elizabeth Miller PR’s Luxury Hearts Fundraiser, a high-profile charity event that aims to support local orphanages. The runway will be graced by the First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq who will join a prestigious lineup of governors’ wives, celebrities, and influencers.

