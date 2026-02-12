10th AFRIMA: Winners, Artistes, Others Converge In Abidjan For Stakeholders Parley

Following the successful hosting of the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria, preparations for the symbolic 10th edition have begun in earnest, with the International Committee of AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, taking the campaign across key African cities.

The train had berthed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last month for a similar Media and Stakeholders’ Parley, where artistes, including award winners Juma Jux and Folex, along with industry executives and government officials, gathered to assess the awards’ impact and promote stronger continental collaboration.

Now, the focus shifts to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where the International Committee of AFRIMA will host another high-level Media and Stakeholders’ Parley on February 17, 2026, in the Ivorian capital.

The event is expected to draw leading artistes, regulators, music executives and cultural stakeholders from across Francophone West Africa and beyond, as the International Committee of AFRIMA consolidates engagement ahead of the 10th edition.

Among those billed to attend are 9th AFRIMA winners from Cote d’Ivoire, including Didi B, who won Best African Lyricist/Rapper; Milo, winner of Best Male African Inspirational Music; Team Paiya, which clinched Best African Duo, Group or Band; and Morijah, who emerged Best Female African Inspirational Music. Algerian star, DJ Moh Green, who clinched the Best African DJ Award, is also expected at the event.

The 9th AFRIMA winners, along with other key stakeholders and members of the AFRIMA International Committee, are expected to share their experiences, offer insights into the significance of an award platform like AFRIMA, and explain why Africans must embrace and elevate institutions that genuinely promote the richness of African culture and identity.

Speaking ahead of the event, Guy Neza, an Ivorian and member of the AFRIMA International Jury, said the Abidjan parley forms part of a strategic build-up to the 10th edition.

He explained that the engagement is aimed at strengthening collaboration with government institutions and key industry stakeholders across the Francophone region of West Africa and beyond, while also providing direction on how to further position and expand AFRIMA’s capacity as a truly global awards institution.

He added that beyond engagement, the platform will also enlighten stakeholders and the general public on how winners emerge at AFRIMA through a transparent process that begins with entry submissions, followed by nomination by a 13-man International Jury, and eventual voting by the Academy of Voters and fans.

He said, “This event is a powerful statement of AFRIMA’s commitment to amplifying the voice of Francophone Africa within the continental and global music industry.

As a proud Ivorian and member of the AFRIMA International Jury, I view this gathering as a vital platform for collaboration, representation, and visibility for our creative community.

“Francophone Africa has always been rich in rhythm, culture, and innovation, from Cote d’Ivoire’s Coupe-Decale to Senegal’s mbalax and the urban fusions rising from the DRC, Mali, Cameroon, and beyond. It’s time the rest of the continent and the world experience this dynamism at full volume.”

The Abidjan event will feature live performances, industry conversations and question-and-answer sessions with AFRIMA officials, past winners and nominees and other creatives.