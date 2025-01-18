10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Gets Feb, 15 Date

Share

The countdown has begun for the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, set to take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Lagos.

As the marathon celebrates a decade of excellence, the Gold Label Race holds bigger promises, drawing a global audience.

With 4,000 foreign runners and nearly 100 international elite athletes expected to participate, the streets of Lagos will come alive with the spirit of competition and unity, on Feb. 15th, one day after Valentine’s Day.

The marathon, renowned as one of Africa’s largest, is proudly supported by Access Bank, 7UP Bottling Company, Kia Motors, Airtel, and the Lagos State Government.

While February might be winter in other parts of the world, Lagos is looking to bring the heat with its vibrant energy and world-class hospitality.

