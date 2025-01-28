New Telegraph

January 28, 2025
January 28, 2025
10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Celebration Of Athleticism, Unity, Global Excellence’

Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have promised to make the 10th anniversary a celebration of athleticism, unity and global excellence when the event rolls off on February 15.

Over the years, the Marathon has carved an indelible mark in the world of road racing, growing in leaps and bounds. It has evolved into one of the fastestgrowing road races globally, a testament to its stellar reputation and meticulous organisation.

Nilayo Sports Management, which is the force behind the event says the 10th edition will witness a more friendly and hospitable race that would be a reference point in road race events.

“As the world celebrates a decade of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, it is clear that this race is more than just a sporting event,” Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports management, Mrs Yetunde Olopade said.

