10m  Nigerians Access Healthcare Funded Through BHCPF In One Year

The Federal Government has said no fewer than 10 million Nigerians have been able to access primary healthcare centres funded by the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) within the last one year.

Coordinating Minister for Health & Social Welfare Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate made the disclosure at the 9th meeting of the oversight ministerial committee on the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund ( BHCPF); marking the last for the year 2024.

According to him, the most poorest and vulnerable have accessed and received critical services just as there has been an exponential increase in financing and expansion of primary health care services for all Nigerians, aligning with the Sector- Wide approach, as well as an upward shift in skilled qualified attendants and, health insurance.

A statement signed by Deputy Director of Information & Public Relations of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Alaba Balogun on Thursday in Abuja noted that the Ministry was strengthening the governance structure for disbursement of the fund to the intended destination.

He said: “We call on all Nigerians where there are Basic Healthcare Provision Fund facilities to track the resources and, if there are issues that they see at the primary healthcare centres, local government or states; to report it.

“We are determined to ensure that every penny that is disbursed reaches the poorest and most vulnerable people to get the quality primary healthcare that they need.

“I think the health sector renewal investment initiative NHSRII unveiled by the President appears to be working. These are early steps, but we need to sustain it in 2025.”

Buttressing the dynamics of the BHCPF, the Coordinator Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and Ministerial Oversight Committee Secretary, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale pointed out, that Nigeria’s Health Sector has experienced unprecedented progress and development within a short period.

He described the coordination of the sector and the pulling of resources in one place by the donors both national and international to achieve one goal as a remarkable achievement.

