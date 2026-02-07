With eight days left to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, excitement continues to build as organisers reaffirm the strong financial incentives on offer for athletes across multiple race categories, further underlining the event’s status as Africa’s biggest road race.With eight days left to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, excitement continues to build as organisers reaffirm the strong financial

In the 10km race for both men and women, prize money has been fixed to reward top performances, with ₦500,000 set aside for first place, ₦400,000 for second, ₦300,000 for third, ₦200,000 for fourth, and ₦100,000 for fifth.

The structure reflects the marathon’s commitment to encouraging broad participation while rewarding excellence beyond the elite marathon distance.

Beyond the 10km category, significant financial rewards have already been announced for other races. The elite 42km international marathon will share a total prize purse of $250,000, with $50,000 awarded to the winner and cash prizes extending to the top eight finishers, reinforcing the race’s World Athletics Gold Label status.

Nigerian runners are also set to benefit substantially, with millions of naira earmarked for top finishers in the Nigerian marathon category.

Winners in the local elite race will earn ₦2m, with prize money cascading down to the 10th position, ensuring wider financial inclusion and motivation for home- grown talent.

As February 14 draws closer, the combination of global prestige, competitive depth, and attractive prize offerings continues to attract athletes from within Nigeria and across the world, setting the stage for another historic edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.