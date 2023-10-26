$10BN Forex Inflow: MAN Seeks Priority for Manufacturing Sector

As the Federal Government expects to receive $10 billion inflows over the coming weeks to stimulate growth, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has made a plea for local manufacturers, saying President Bola Tinubu should prioritise forex allocation to the industrial sector. Indeed, MAN said forex intervention for raw materials and machinery was needed critically in the country’s manufacturing sector to boost local production.

Already, New Telegraph gathered that dollar to naira exchange rate opened the week at N1,200/$ on Monday as traders continued to face demand pressures amidst dwindling supply. MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in Lagos in a reaction to the Finance Minister, Wale Edun’s statement that the country anticipates receiving $10 billion inflows over the coming weeks.

Meshioye explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must hasting forex distribution to the manufacturing sector, because it is the only sector that can improve on it through the productive sector and enhance growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to him, when the Federal Government’s $10 billion forex inflows arrives as stated by the Finance Minister, the productive sector should be favoured so that local manufacturers can have access to forex to boost local production and improved their competitiveness.

He stressed that government must shift attention to the manufacturing sector and patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products as there is no other way manufacturers will remain in business if their goods are not well patronised by consumers. Meshioye said: “Our commitment in addressing the challenges from where the shoe really pinches should be considered and given the much-needed attention by government.

“For the manufacturing sector to become competitive, we must all not rest on our oars until we can boost of a sector that guarantees the sustainability of the economy and improvement in the standard of living of majority of the citizens.” The MAN president alluded to the fact that with a new administration steering the seat of governance, it was pertinent that all hands must be on deck to achieve a vibrant economy that can compete favourably.

To start with, the industrialist pointed out that government needed to prioritise investment in infrastructure and power, combat insecurity and corruption as well as introduce policies that will make domestic production more attractive as against the importation of finished products. The Finance Minister, Wale Edun, had stated that the country expects $10 billion to increase liquidity in the foreign exchange market and stimulate growth. Due to foreign investors’ withdrawal from local assets during low oil prices, Nigeria is experiencing forex squeeze.

According to Edun, President Bola Tinubu signed two executive directives last week allowing the domestic issuance of foreign currency instruments as well as the transfer of all funds outside the banking system into banks. “There is a line of sight on $10 billion worth of inflows of foreign exchange in the relatively near future, in weeks rather than months,” Edun stated at a business conference.

He noted that crude sales from government oil company and international investment businesses eager to make investments in Nigeria would also provide liquidity. “These measures, taken as a whole and comprehensively, should lead to the flow of foreign exchange,” he added. Two days after hitting a new low of nearly N1,000 on the official market, the naira plunged to a record N1,200 per dollar on the black market on Monday this week.