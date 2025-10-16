FCTA Storms Popular Apo-Dutse Estate, Demolishes 11 Duplexes Over Planning Violations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday demolished 11 duplexes at a popular estate in the Apo-Dutse District of Abuja for violating approved development procedures.

Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the operation, said the action followed repeated warnings to the developers to halt construction due to safety concerns.

He explained that although the land was legally allocated, the developers’ application for building plan approval was rejected because the plots were located under high-tension power lines and close to a stream channel, posing serious environmental and health hazards.

“This is a statutorily allocated plot. They requested approval and applied for a building plan approval, which we declined for the fact that it’s in close proximity to a high-tension line, as well as a stream channel,” Galadima stated.

“We have been serving notices, even from the excavation stage. At various stages of development, we served stop-work orders and communicated to them in writing. But unfortunately, they went ahead with construction, perhaps relying on their institutional influence.”

Galadima disclosed that the FCTA had offered alternative allocations to the affected developers, which they were yet to accept, even as they ignored multiple official directives.

He emphasized that the Administration would no longer tolerate defiance of urban development regulations, warning that henceforth, developers would be surcharged for the cost of demolitions carried out on illegal structures.

“If you don’t respect our directives, we’ll allow you to waste your money, and we’ll bring down the structure,” he warned.

“So long as you intend to develop in the FCT, once you are served a notice, please stop and come for clarification. We are also working with the Legal Secretariat to begin enforcing provisions of the Urban and Regional Planning Law, which requires defaulters to pay for the cost of demolition.”

Galadima reiterated that no estate development will be allowed under high-tension installations, stressing that the health and safety risks in such areas were “enormous and unacceptable.”