Clerics Urge Moral Renewal, Upholding Of Scripture

Baptist ministers have reaffirmed the absolute authority of Scripture and called for a nationwide moral renewal, urging believers to model honesty, humility, and compassion, and to pursue lasting national peace. This is contained in a communiqué issued weekend in Kaduna by Rev. Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Board of Governors, Baptist Theological Seminary, after the 65th Annual Ministers’ Conference of the Nigeria Baptist Convention. The conference, held from Oct. 6 to 10, brought together pastors, theological scholars, and Church leaders from across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Its theme, “The Authority of Scripture and the Mission of the Church in Troubled Times,” guided reflections on national challenges and the role of the Church in offering moral direction. Hayab said the gathering represented a Baptist community of more than four million members, 4,000 pastors, and 5,000 churches who spent the week in prayer, reflection, and strategic deliberation. He stated that the conference reaffirmed the Bible’s authority as God’s inspired word and the final guide for faith, morality, and conduct, urging full obedience for personal and national transformation.

Delegates resolved that the Church must not only preach salvation but also model values such as honesty, humility, and compassion in all areas of leadership and community engagement. The communiqué warned against extravagant weddings and funerals that burdened families under cultural pretexts, asserting that scriptural guidance must take precedence over societal norms and unscriptural traditions.

Churches were urged to model moderation, promote godly marriages, and encourage believers to prioritise Christian conduct rooted in biblical principles rather than yield to societal pressure and excesses. Hayab lamented the growing silence of some church leaders on national issues, stressing that silence in the face of moral decay eroded the Church’s credibility and prophetic responsibility. He emphasised that the Church must remain the moral conscience of the nation and a voice for the voiceless, particularly in the critical time that demanded courage, clarity, and compassion.

The Board of Governors reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening theological education and developing visionary leaders, in line with the Seminary’s mission of training sound ministers of the Gospel. Hayab said the conference commended ongoing reforms at the Seminary and thanked the management for hosting a spiritually enriching event that strengthened unity among Baptist ministers in Northern Nigeria.

He announced that a substantive President for the Seminary would soon be appointed, while lauding its partnership with Bethel High School as a model for holistic Christian education. Concern was raised over rising political apathy among Christians, which Hayab described as harmful to good governance and national development, calling political engagement a moral and civic duty.

He urged pastors to mobilise their congregations to register and obtain Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 elections to ensure Christian voices influenced national decisions. The conference acknowledged efforts by President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, to improve national unity and security coordination, urging continued implementation of meaningful reforms. Participants encouraged all levels of government to strengthen peacebuilding efforts, promote justice, and improve welfare for victims of violence across Nigeria’s conflict-affected communities.

Hayab expressed concern over the U.S. Senate’s move to designate Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) for religious freedom violations, warning of possible negative consequences. He said while persecution existed, placing Nigeria on the CPC list could worsen insecurity by limiting access to military support, and urged foreign partners to adopt collaborative engagement.