Sambo’s Investiture As Sardaunan Zazzau Recognition Of Exemplary Leadership, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the investiture of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo as the Sardaunan Zazzau by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on Saturday as a recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to national development.

While rejoicing with the ex-Vice President on the turbaning, the President noted that the title of Sardaunan Zazzau a position of great cultural and historical significance in Northern Nigeria reflects the Emirate’s confidence in Sambo’s the former Vice President’s wisdom, integrity, and commitment to society’s progress.

He acknowledged Sambo’s record of humility, statesmanship and dedication to humanity, adding that his well-deserved investiture as Sardaunan Zazzau further underscored his deep-rooted service to his community and the nation. According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu also commended the Emir of Zazzau for upholding the noble tradition of honouring individuals whose character, leadership, and patriotism embody the Emirate’s values and reflect the spirit of unity, service, and integrity.

Wishing the former Vice President success in his new traditional role, the President urged him to continue inspiring and guiding the younger generation, and to work closely with traditional and community leaders to advance peace and development in the country