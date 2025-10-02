New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
Soludo Approves Full Implementation Of Health Workers’ Salary Structure

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has approved the 100% implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for state health workers, effective immediately.

In a statement titled “100 Percent Implementation of Consolidated Health Workers Salary Structure (CONHESS),” issued by the Head of Service, Dame Theodora Igwebe, all relevant bodies were directed to commence implementation without delay.

The approval covers the full implementation of CONHESS 2024 for key categories of health professionals, including nurses, nurse anesthetists, psychiatric nurses, community health workers and technicians, medical health technicians, medical laboratory scientists, radiographers, and physiotherapists.

The directive applies to all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the Local Government Service Commission.

The statement further instructed the Accountant General of the state and the Accountant General for Local Government to ensure immediate execution of the directive.

All concerned parties were urged to disseminate the statement and ensure strict compliance.

