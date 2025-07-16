107 Victims Of Yelwata Attack Still Hospitalised – SEMA

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said 107 survivors of the Yelwata attack in the Guma Local Government Area are still hospitalised since a criminal gang, said to be herdsmen, killed over 200 residents on June 13. SEMA Executive James Iorpuu said this yesterday at a joint news conference in Makurdi.

His Nasarawa and Plateau state counterparts were present at the event. He said: “So far, 107 survivors of the Yelwata attack are still receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and other medical facilities.

“That attack claimed over 200 lives. We pray such an incident will not happen again in any part of Benue State.”

The Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) Director-General Ben Akwash and Plateau State SEMA Executive Secretary Sunday Abdul decried the humanitarian crisis resulting from the attack and the effects on the states.

Akwash said the meeting afforded the trio of the state to step up action in the area of flood disaster by carrying out sensitization campaigns and getting prepared with canoes, flying boats and other facilities to check impending flood disasters in the states.