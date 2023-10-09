107 Ex-Senators Urge Caution On Tinubu’s Certificate Saga

A group of 107 non-serving All Progressives Congress (APC) senators has called on Nigerians to be cautious and allow the legal process to run its course in the controversy surrounding the authenticity of President Bola Tinubu’s certificate obtained from Chicago State University (CSU).

They urged citizens to “refrain from making hasty judgments and spreading negative comments on social media, which can be detrimental to the functioning of our government and the unity of our nation.”

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is alleging Tinubu parades forged certificates, insisting the only Tinubu who attended the university was a female.

The Registrar of CSU, Caleb Westberg, had affirmed on oath, last week, that the President attended the institution.

The former senators, in a statement signed by Basheer Lado, said: “We believe it is essential to emphasise the need for caution and a commitment to the rule of law during this period.”

They said Tinubu has been a dedicated leader “serving our nation with distinction and integrity for many years”. They noted that allegations by the opposition are matters before the court of law, “and we trust in the judicial process to address these claims fairly and impartially.”

The ex-senators said it is not uncommon for world leaders or prominent figures to face challenges and allegations during their careers; only to be absolved at the end.

They added: “President Bola Tinubu remains committed to the betterment of Nigeria and its citizens. We believe in his leadership, his dedication to our nation’s progress.”

This came as a civil society organisation, United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), called on the National Assembly to probe the dispute between Atiku and Tinubu regarding the latter’s academic records.

The chairman, Shalom Olaseni, said Nigeria’s reputation is hinged on the nation’s collective ability to address allegations surrounding Tinubu’s certificate with transparency and integrity.

Meanwhile, human rights activist cum barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court, Chukwudi Ezeobika, alleged that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not conduct a proper investigation on information and certificates submitted to it by persons aspiring for public office.

He lamented that the action or inaction of the electoral umpire has brought the country to ridicule before the international community and cast doubts on the integrity of its leadership.