1,030 Police Recruits Pass Out As Constables In Lagos

…respect people’s rights, uphold ethical standards –Sanwo-Olu

No fewer than 1,030 new police constables graduated from the Police College, Ikeja yesterday, with 313 of them females.

The 1,030 graduands are part of the 10,000 constables passing out simultaneously from four police colleges and 12 training colleges across the country.

The police constables had undergone six months of highly challenging, rigorous, physical, and intellectual training activities.

Congratulating the new police constables, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, charged them to uphold the highest ethical standards, demonstrate professionalism in all their actions and treat every citizen with respect and care, regardless of their background.

The Governor, also urged the officers never to compromise their integrity and always strive to do what is right, even in the face of adversity.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin at the passing- out parade ceremony of 1,030 Police Constables of 2022 Batch, held at Police College, Ikeja, the Governor encouraged the officers to embrace continuous learning and professional development.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while addressing the graduating recruits, charged them to maintain professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to the rule of law in their service to the nation.

Also speaking at the passing out parade, IGP Egbetokun, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Lagos, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, said that the passing-out parade signified a pivotal transition for these individuals.

He said that they were formally assuming their roles as professional police officers, leaving their civilian status behind and embarking on a career of service and duty.

According to him, the graduating constables must note that the responsibility of policing requires the highest level of professionalism and integrity, adhering strictly to the rule of law and established procedures.

