101,995 PVCs Uncollected In Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said over 101,995 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have not been collected by their owners in Plateau State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mohammed Sadiq said in Jos yesterday the commission would soon commence the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).

According to him, Plateau has 2,789,528 registered voters. He said: “It is important to note that Plateau has a total of 2,789,528 registered voters, with 101,995 unclaimed PVCs.

“However, as at 2023, about 2,687,533 PVCs have been collected in the state, representing 96.3 per cent.” The REC explained that the online pre-registration for the CRV would commence from August 18, while in-person registration would start from August 25.

Sadiq said: “The exercise is basically for new voters that have attained the age of 18 and above, collection or transfer of PVC and replacement, lost or damaged PVC.”

He added: “The register of voters is at the heart of a democratic election and forms the foundation of a credible electoral process.”