Student Bags Death Sentence For Killing Teacher With Knife Over Meal Dispute

A High Court in Jos, Plateau State, has sentenced one, Odey Emmanuel, a final-year student of Government Science Technical College, Bukuru, to death by hanging for the murder of his teacher, Job Dashe.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 30, 2022, during school meal supervision. Dashe and a colleague were overseeing breakfast and lunch service when Emmanuel violated school rules by collecting food twice.

After being disciplined for the act, the student became aggressive and confrontational. Eyewitnesses had testified that Emmanuel expressed his intent to harm the teacher before attacking him.

“In front of other students, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Dashe in the chest. The teacher was rushed to Mercy Seat Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival”, the witnessed stated.

The Plateau State prosecution team, led by Chief State Counsels, Nanfe Mbap and Solomon Gyang Deme, presented eyewitness accounts, police investigations, and medical reports that confirmed the sequence of events. The court however found the evidence overwhelming, and the defence failed to counter the claims.

In his judgement, trial Judge, S. J. Bakfur, described the act as premedi tated and violent, particularly as it happened within a school environment. He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety in educational institutions and stated that such crimes must face the full weight of the law.

“The court consequently found Emmanuel guilty of culpable homicide under Sections 188 and 189 of the Plateau State Penal Code and hereby sentenced him to death by hanging”, the judge held.