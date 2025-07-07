Airports: System To Guarantee Air Navigation Efficiency For Completion This Month

The ongoing Abuja Safe Tower upgrade at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is nearing completion and is expected to go operational this month.

Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, revealed this to New Telegraph during an on-thespot inspection of project installations.

The agency is upgrading vital meteorological systems to ensure safer and more efficient air navigation.

Anosike expressed satisfaction with the quality of installations following a comprehensive tour of five critical equipment locations on the airport’s airside.

According to him, the Abuja Safe Tower upgrade has reached 90 per cent completion, with final testing and integration expected before the end of July 2025.

The NAMA Safe Tower Project is an initiative by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to upgrade air traffic management systems at major Nigerian airports.

The project focuses on enhancing safety and efficiency in air navigation by modernizing control towers and related technologies at airports like Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

The idea was to increase the efficiency of the airports, reduce the workload in the control tower and automate what was a hitherto analogue system into digital. Information regarding weather, regarding all of the components of weather, winds, rain, and macrobursts would be displayed automatically.

The issue of giving out weather reports every hour will change to give instant weather, which will improve the pilot efficiency, and the workload on the controller will be reduced, and it can handle more flights into the airport.

The project includes the deployment of modern meteorological systems like ceilometers, transmissometers, thunderstorm detectors, automatic weather stations, and solar energy supply systems.

These upgrades aim to improve the precision and availability of weather data for pilots and air traffic controllers. The project transitions the current MIDAS IV system, installed two decades ago, to the more advanced AVIMET system.

This transition, according to NiMet, ensures that meteorological data transmitted to the control tower remains accurate and real-time during all weather conditions.

The upgraded equipment will also enhance the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency’s (NAMA) capacity to support safe and seamless air traffic operations in Abuja.

NiMet emphasized that each system is being installed with solar backup to eliminate downtime caused by power outages.

Meanwhile, government authorities have reaffirmed support for critical aviation infrastructure projects, including the Abuja Safe Tower upgrade.

According to aviation sources, the Federal Government is prioritizing safety and reliability in Nigeria’s aviation sector through enhanced weather and air traffic systems.

To quickly see to the completion of the upgrade, the Federal Government, in 2021, approved funds for the upgrade of safe towers in the country’s airports to enhance effective air traffic control and monitoring.

This support aligns with Nigeria’s obligations under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 3 on Meteorological Service for International Air Navigation.

Furthermore, the ongoing upgrade reflects Nigeria’s commitment to improving aviation safety through modern technologies and international best practices.

Anosike praised the contractor handling the installations, noting that the team represents the original equipment manufacturer and has demonstrated competence and dedication.

He said the entire project is in line with NiMet’s mandate to provide accurate, real-time weather information for the aviation sector and national development.