$100m Committed To Train 3000 Public Leaders – Imoukhuede

The Chairman of AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has revealed that the foundation committed $100 million to give world-class training to no fewer than 3000 public servants to transform service delivery, drive the needed change within and beyond the country.

The foundation in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, has been giving public servants the opportunity to acquire the skills needed to create cultures of excellence, effectiveness, and integrity in their respective organisations, through its Public Leaders Programme (PLP).

Speaking at the closing ceremony and graduation ceremony of the third cohort of public servants from the AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP) in Abuja, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said Africa needs leaders with skills and abilities to drive reforms and make transformative changes work.

Aig-Imoukhuede who regretted the lack of investment in public sector personnel across all cadres, insisted that at the root of Nigeria’s many challenges lying in the public sector, there was a dire need for men and women who can lead a reformed public service space armed with the required skills to drive development in Nigeria and the African continent.

According to him, the foundation was convinced that once the public sector was able to have personnel with effective leadership skills and abilities, Africa would be

not only be able to take its rightful place in the committee of continents but “African nations would move from their current state of underdevelopment and join the pantheon of advanced nations.”

He said: “We have under-invested significantly in the skills of public sector personnel both at the junior, middle and even at the senior levels and so we made a big commitment, $100 million commitment over a certain period of time to train up to 3000 public leaders at world-class training level.”

While disclosing that the PLP trains between 70 and 100 public sector personnel every year,

Aig-Imoukhuede added that several other programmes were conducted by the foundation to build the capacities of public sector employees to excel in the sector.

“We also send West African public sector employees to Oxford University for a Master’s in Public Policy, when we find Africans who have really excelled we also send them for fellowships, and we also train Permanent Secretaries. Basically, we have a number of training programmes and we just have this commitment that if we train them, if we invest in them, Nigerians and Africans being what they are will excel in the industry in the chosen profession, in this case, the public sector.”

“Our application pass rate is about 20% so when you see these men and women graduate from these programmes, they can work anywhere and they will excel in any government or even private sector responsibility.”

On the “capstone project” undertaken by graduates of the PLP within the context of the work they already were performing or whatever they feel suits their abilities, Aig-Imoukhuede stated, “We’ve had some really great projects implemented thus far, and I’m really proud to see what Nigerians and Africans are using the learnings for.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan who commended the AIG- Imoukhuede Foundation for making an impact on the nation’s public sector, noted that graduands of the PLP were developed to function better, understand the importance of integrity, and carry out responsibilities beyond what the office they were currently sitting demands of them.

She said: “The foundation has actually been assisting the office both technically and financially, and we really appreciate what AIG- Imoukhuede Foundation is doing.

“They championed digitalization, and they also assisted the office in achieving a lot, especially in our training programmes. We always get together to develop the curriculum of our in-house training programs, and that’s why our training programmes now are considered top-notch.

“They have done a lot right from building the capacity of permanent secretaries even to one-on-one mentoring as permanent secretaries, directors. The foundation has added a lot of value to the work of the Office of the Head of Service.

Yemi-Esan added, “I actually went through the curriculum; it’s very rigorous. It also trains them to learn on their own their periods I particularly like the integrity part of the programme because it ensures that the public leaders of tomorrow understand what integrity is all about, understand why it is also needed in the public service.”