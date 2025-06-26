Humanitarian Aid Not Enough To Achieve SDGs, Says EU

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, has said that humanitarian and development assistance alone are insufficient to achieve sustainable development, particularly the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mignot noted that this is why the EU is leveraging private investments and resources through its Global Gateway Strategy to support key sectors such as energy, agriculture, education, health, and digital technology in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Speaking during an engagement with students and officials of Skyline University in Kano State, the EU envoy emphasized that while humanitarian aid remains vital, it cannot, on its own, bring about long-term development.

“The EU is the world’s largest provider of official development aid. Approximately 42 percent of Official Development Assistance (ODA) globally comes from the EU and its Member States,” Mignot stated.

He stressed the importance of strong cooperation between the EU, Nigeria, and the African continent, noting that only through shared interests, values, and mutual respect—including respect for human rights, the rule of law, civil liberties, and democracy—can genuine and sustainable development be achieved.

“It is very important to avoid and detect disinformation; fact-check to debunk fake news. This is a service to you and your community. Everyone has a responsibility, not just to avoid spreading misinformation, but to actively counter it,” he added.

Highlighting the EU’s values, Mignot said, “We promote a societal model that respects cultural and religious diversity, fosters tolerance, and upholds civil liberties and social inclusion. These are the values some rivals seek to undermine by spreading disinformation, especially in West Africa.”

He further noted, “Our Union is built on values—respect for individual rights, human rights, the rule of law, and democratic principles. It is grounded in institutions elected by the people, with laws and policies that protect citizens’ rights, including the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital.”

According to him, the EU wants to share with the world the formula that has brought its own success: cooperation, equal rules for all, respect for national sovereignty and individual rights, and shared prosperity built on innovation.

Mignot urged Nigerian youth to be critical of the information they consume and share, and reassured them of the EU’s continued partnership focused on sustainable, long-term progress.

“What we want is not a donor-beneficiary relationship but a partnership rooted in mutual interest and investment. ODA alone is not enough to achieve the SDGs, which we all adopted in 2015 as shared global goals,” he said.

The Registrar of Skyline University, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Abdullahi, described the EU delegation’s visit as timely and significant. He stressed the importance of global dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding, especially in today’s rapidly changing world.

“The lecture series titled ‘The European Union: A Reliable Partner of Nigeria and the World’ is both timely and impactful. It highlights the enduring partnership between the EU and our academic community and reinforces the value of collaboration in addressing global challenges.”

“The presence of the EU Ambassador and other distinguished guests on our campus today underscores the importance of international cooperation and our shared commitment to progress and development,” Abdullahi added.