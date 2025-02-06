New Telegraph

February 6, 2025
100,000 Eggs Stolen From US Grocer As Bird Flu Drives Up Prices

Thieves in the US state of Pennsylvania have stolen more than 100,000 eggs – worth $40,000 (£32,000) – from a single grocer.

The heist targeted the back of a lorry at Pete & Gerry’s Organics in Greencastle on February 1, police said.

It comes as the price of eggs has risen amid a bird flu epidemic, making them an unexpectedly costly menu option.

The national chain Waffle House has just hiked their egg charge, reports the BBC.

Prices for eggs have surged more than 65% in the last year, US government data shows.

The agriculture department predicted the cost will increase by about 20% in 2025.

