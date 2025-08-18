10,000 Widows Get Oborevwori’s Empowerment, Welfare Packages

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has officially flagged off his Widows Welfare Scheme, with 10,000 beneficiaries smiling home with support packages.

The governor immediately declared free healthcare service delivery for the beneficiaries.

He maintained that the gesture succintlly aligned with the broader social investment pursuit of his ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’, aimed at cushioning economic hardship and fostering inclusive growth.

Although, the scheme was introduced by the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, it however received facelift under the incumbent Governor.

The governor, supported by his Executive Assistant on Social Investment and Coordinator of the scheme, Chief Isioma Okonta, in Asaba yesterday said the programme was part of the commitment of his administration towards improving the welfare of widows across the state.