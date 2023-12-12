10,000 Indigent Students Benefits Free WAEC Enrollment In Edo

The member, representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Anamero Dekeri, on Monday in Benin City, Edo State announced free registration of 10,000 indigent students for 2024’s Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

He said the beneficiaries cut across the three senatorial districts of the state on an equal basis, adding that the gesture was to remove the financial constraints which oftentimes had hindered and truncated the dreams of many deserving students from pursuing and attaining quality education to an acceptable level.

Dekeri said: “It is imperative to bring to your notice the final modalities that have been put in place for the equitable sharing of the 10,000 WAEC forms that I have earlier proposed to pay for indigent students in Edo State who are billed to sit for the examinations next year.

“This initiative is aimed at ensuring equitable access to education for the children of Edo State.

“This is a reiteration of my commitment to providing opportunities for every child to thrive and actualise their individual careers as education remains the pivot for the development and prosperity of any society and nation.”

Dekeri who is also a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come next year, noted that the gesture was a devise to bridge the gap and alleviate the burden placed on economically disadvantaged families.

According to him, “Education should be a fundamental right accessible to every child, regardless of their socio-economic background.

“Therefore, it is my firm belief that the initiative will empower the indigent students of the state, enable them to compete on a level playing field and unlock their full potential.”

He called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, educational institutions, civil society organisations, philanthropic and individuals to join hands with him to make this vision a reality by pulling resources together to leverage “our collective strengths to make a lasting impact, breaking shackles of poverty and transforming lives through education.”

“This distribution of free enrollment for Senior School Certificate Examinations students in public schools will not only alleviate the financial burden facing families but will also foster a strong and educated workforce, drive economic growth and ensure brighter future for people of the state”, Dekeri declared.