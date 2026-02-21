No fewer than 10,000 students across the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State would sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) free of charge, following the launch of a large-scale JAMB scholarship scheme by the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA).

The initiative, unveiled in Umuahia, is one of the biggest private education support interventions in the state’s recent history, targeting indigent but academically promising students who might otherwise miss the opportunity due to financial hardship.

The National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, described the programme as a strategic investment in the future of Abia youths and a deliberate effort to break financial barriers to higher education.

He said, “Today is not just about registration. It is about hope, opportunity, and investing in the future of Abia State.”

Enwere explained that the scholarship was designed to ensure that no qualified student in the state is denied the chance to sit for the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board due to lack of funds.

According to him, the programme seeks to reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians, encourage academic excellence, and expand access to tertiary education across the state.

He noted that sponsoring 10,000 candidates underscores SERHA’s belief in the intellectual capacity of Abia youths and its commitment to equal opportunity in higher education as he insisted, “This is not politics as usual; this is purposeful leadership in action.”

Enwere further said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the scholarship as a vote of confidence in the beneficiaries’ potential.

“As we sponsor your JAMB registration, we expect commitment and excellence. Make Abia proud. Make Nigeria proud,” he charged.

The SERHA coordinator also acknowledged the sacrifices made by parents and guardians, noting that the scheme was structured to complement their efforts in securing a brighter future for their children.

He commended stakeholders and partners who supported the initiative and expressed optimism that the programme would be expanded in subsequent years to accommodate more students.

Reaffirming SERHA’s youth-focused and education-driven agenda, Enwere said the JAMB sponsorship marks the beginning of broader interventions aimed at uplifting communities and promoting sustainable development across the South East.

While urging beneficiaries to prepare diligently for the examination, stressing that success comes through preparation and perseverance,

Enwere expressed hope that the scholarship would open doors of admission, excellence and leadership for thousands of Abia youths.

The launch attracted students, parents and education stakeholders, many of whom described the initiative as timely in the face of current economic realities.