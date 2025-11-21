1,000 Youths Gain Skills, Career Opportunities In Edo

No fewer than 1,000 young people from across Edo State on Wednesday gained practical skills, career clarity, and business opportunities at the Jobberman Career Clinic in Benin.

The clinic, organised by Jobberman Nigeria in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, brought together job seekers, entrepreneurs, and career professionals for a full day of training, mentorship, and networking, which participants described as transformative.

In his opening remarks, Innih Ikhide, Head of Youth Engagement & Learning at Jobberman Nigeria, emphasised the need for adaptability in today’s fast-changing labour market.

“The world of work is changing rapidly, so clarity is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Life is 10 per cent what happens to you and 90 per cent how you respond.

“How you position yourself determines your next level,” Ikhide said. In his keynote address, Isimeme Whyte, Founder of Genius Hub, urged participants to think boldly, innovate, and seize opportunities. “The calibre of young people I met here is inspiring.

They are not waiting for handouts; they are hungry for knowledge, connections, and a fair chance. “This generation has what it takes to redefine Nigeria’s future,” Whyte said. EdoJobs Managing Director, Kerimu Kelly, representing the Edo State Government, lauded the initiative and signaled potential future collaboration.

“The government appreciates Jobberman’s efforts and hopes to collaborate next time to make the event even more robust, especially for marginalised youth. Together, we can reach more young people,” Kelly said.