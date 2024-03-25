1,000 To Undergo Free Glaucoma Test In Anambra

The President, Nigerian Optometric Association and Fellow of American Academic of Optometry, Dr Chimeziri Anderson, has said that no fewer than one thousand people in Anambra State will undergo free eye check-up for glaucoma. Anderson made this known during a press conference by the Nigerian Optometric Association to mark the beginning of a two day’s National Delegates Congress & Glaucoma Summit held at the Hilton Leisure Resort, Awka during the weekend.

According to Dr Anderson who is a specialist in community eye health epidemiology, noted that the annual delegate congress which takes place every year is where members decide the future of our association and use the opportunity to render some corporate social responsibilities as a charity organisation and this year we have packaged to screen indigenes of Anambra State for glaucoma.

“We just observed the world glaucoma which started from 10th to 16th of march and that glaucoma week is a week set aside by the global body, World Health Organization (WHO) and international body for the protection of blindness. “Glaucoma is a group of eye disease and now we know its a neuro-degenerative disorder that leads to gradual blindness, we call it the silent thief of sight.”