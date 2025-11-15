New Telegraph

November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 1,000 Students To…

1,000 Students To Benefit From N100m Jimoh Ibrahim Bursary

1,000 Students To Benefit From N100m Jimoh Ibrahim Bursary

No fewer than 1000 students from the Ondo South Senatorial District will benefit from the ₦100 million bursary instituted by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

According to the organisers, the bursary, funded by Senator Ibrahim Jimoh to support educational advancement in the district, will be disbursed through multiple collection options to ensure no beneficiary is left out.

“The bursary will be formally presented today, Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, beginning at 10:00 a.m.”

They said students can collect their bursary in person at the official award ceremony, delegate the col- lection to another individual through a signed letter of authorisation, or receive payment remotely, as the bursary payment team is authorised to credit beneficiaries’ accounts after telephone confirmation using the contact details already submitted.

Clarifying who qualifies, the organisers stressed that the bursary is strictly reserved for current students across the six local government areas of Ondo South.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Group To FG: Nigeria Should Take U.S. Threat As Wake Up Call
Read Next

Yomi Fabiyi Hails Baba Ijesha’s Reported Release