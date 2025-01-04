1000 Staff Retired Voluntarily, CBN Tells Reps

Share

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso has insisted that the 1,000 staff of the bank, who disengaged in December 2024 were neither sacked nor forced to leave but they voluntarily resigned with full benefits.

Cardoso gave this explanation at an investigative hearing of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee led by the chief whip, Bello Kumo, into the disengagement of the 1000 workers and how the N50 billion terminal benefits were arrived at for them in Abuja.

The CBN explained that contrary to reports that the staff were sacked or forced to quit, they all left the bank out of their own volition.

Represented by the Deputy Director of Corporate Service, Bala Bello, the CBN boss further explained that the issue of the Early Exit Programme and the Restructuring and Reorganisation was to optimize the Bank for enhanced efficiency.

According to him, “They are basically ways and means through which the performance of an organization is optimized by putting, ensuring that round pegs are put in right holes.

“The manpower requirement of the bank is actually met. The man loading, which is the key responsibility, and key performance indicator of the bank, vis-a-vis the number of people driving the performance of that bank, is at a level where it’s optimum, balancing the human resource requirement, the capital requirement, the skill requirement, as well as the IT requirement of the bank.

“You are very much aware, Chairman, that the entire world is going through a process of digitizing its operations. And then once that is done, a lot of opportunities are created, just like a lot of redundancies are also equally created. And you have had instances in which, in the past, the request for staff to actually exit the bank voluntarily actually emanated on the part of the staff.

“And I believe the Central Bank is not necessarily the first organisation to have done that. I’m very happy to mention, Mr. Chairman and members of the committee, that the early exit program of the Central Bank is 100 per cent voluntary.

“It’s not mandatory. Nobody has been asked to leave, and nobody has been forced to leave. It’s a completely voluntary programme that has been put in place”.

Shedding more light on the issues, the CBN director said “I believe several organisations across the world, and even within this country, both in terms of the private sector and the public sector, are undertaking similar exercises. So nobody has been asked to leave.

“But people who are based on popular demand, I have to be humble, with a lot of humility, to tell you that this same program that is taking place is not at the instance of the bank itself. Of course, we have our own challenges, and we know where we want to take the bank. That’s Cardoso and his team, myself included. But this popular request actually came from the staff.”

“In the past, you have had instances in which cases of stagnation and lack of career progression appear. I mean, in an organization, you’ve got a pyramid where from each level to the next level, you know, the gap keeps narrowing. If not, you are going to have a quasi-organization, inverted pyramid.

“It doesn’t work. It gets to the level where you have, for example, 30 departments in the Central Bank. You cannot have 60 directors, manning 30 departments. It’s not going to work.

“So, once those vacancies are filled, it gets to a level where some people, even though they are very qualified, they are very able, and they are very willing, but the vacancies are not there. And then they got to a level where they stagnated for a period of time.

“There are several instances in which similar exercises took place in the Central Bank, which has happened several times. This is not the first time. It’s not the second time. It’s not the third time. It’s several times.

“You’ve had instances in which people at the top request that, look, it’s going to take me X number of years to actually aspire to become a director in an organisation. But right now, there’s no vacancy. And the person sitting next to me probably has eight years to go. Meanwhile, I have seven.

“So there’s no career growth. And a lot of opportunities are out there. For example, among the people that have left, there are, like, three or four people who are going to set up a bank.

“The approach that we told them, literally, anything you want to do, if you need the support of the Central Bank, you are done. So the popular demand then was at the top, people that are stagnated, people that don’t have any career progression any longer, they have reached their peak, and they are willing to go and take other risks before they get to an age where they become scared to take risks.

“You know, those programmes are actually put in place to ensure that those people are given an opportunity to actually exit to go and start other things with their lives.

“But in this particular case, based on popular request, and I came with the Union Leader of the bank, the staff requested that in this case, similar opportunity should be extended to other categories of staff.

‘In the entire system, in the entire period, in the entire time that similar exercise has taken place, it’s only people within a certain cadre, within the director cadre.

The deputy director and directors who feel they want to go and start some other things, and assistant directors are given. But for the first time in the over 60 years history of the bank, the early exit program is extended to everybody who is actually willing to take it.

“And this came at the instance of the staff. So it’s not mandatory, it’s not compulsory, there’s no coercion, there’s no forceful exit, and there’s no intimidation for anybody to take it.

“In fact, when this same thing has been, you know, approved, was approved by the bank, and it was open, the number of staff that actually came forward to take it was even very amazing. Like I told you, some other people are even thinking of going to start with the bank.

“So if the impression comes to this place that we are laying off, nobody is going to do this. It’s the line of anybody. Nobody did it. It’s an entirely voluntary exercise on the part of the bank.

“Those who want to take it took it, and those who don’t want to take it are still in the bank. And then again, sir, the issue of reorganization, restructuring, and I added realignment, these are basically, it all depends on how you want to describe an elephant.

“Whether you want to describe it as a snake that has a long tail, or whether you want to describe it as a rock because you are touching the body, or whether you want to describe it as a knife because you are touching the hunk. They technically mean the same thing. It’s all about optimization and making sure that the organization, vision, and mission are aligned with the manpower you come in, considering the manloading.

“The man loading is how many people it takes to do a particular job, and how many hours you need to put in. For example, if you are going to spend 40 hours, and you have like 10 people to do two jobs, well, it doesn’t hurt anybody.

“These are Nigerians. If they are there, they don’t hurt anybody. But there are people who are actually voracious. They want to do more.

“These are the people who feel that if we have this opportunity, we can go and start all that. And it was absolutely going to, and you can call me anytime, anywhere, and that’s what it is. Nobody has been forced to leave.

“Nobody has been dictated to leave. Nobody has been stamped into leaving at all. It’s strictly voluntary.

“If nobody had taken it, we would have just closed it. But this came as a result of popular demand. Like I said, I came with a representative from the staff unit to actually say it here.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Usman Kumo, who assured that the Ad-hoc Committee will be fair to all the parties involved in the investigation, noted that the Committee’s responsibility is to submit the report to the House.

He said: “Let me start by saying that the House of Representatives, the 10th National Assembly, understands that CBN is implementing the Restructuring, Reorganizing and the Early Exit Program. I don’t know whether the CBN Governor can explain or brief this committee on the objectives of the Restructuring, Reorganizing and Early Exit Program to this committee.

“And two, can you explain the Early Exit Program and what you intend to achieve with it? When it starts, when it will end, and what is the connection? Between the Reorganization, Restructuring and the Early Exit Programme.”

