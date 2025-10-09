1,000 Rivers Women Get N50,000 Renewed Hope Initiative Grant

About 1,000 women drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State have received ₦50,000 each under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Economic Empowerment Programme, aimed at expanding their businesses, supporting families, and strengthening local communities.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation and supported by the Rivers State Government, was officially launched on Thursday at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The RHI Women Economic Empowerment Programme is part of a broader national intervention targeting 18,500 women across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, said the financial support was a grant, not a loan, designed to strengthen women-owned businesses.

“Each beneficiary will receive ₦50,000 to recapitalize her business,” she stated. “This grant is not to be repaid. When you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation.”

Lady Fubara expressed appreciation to the Tony Elumelu Foundation for its ₦1 billion donation to the programme, which, according to her, has enabled more women across the country to benefit.

She also commended the Rivers State Government’s commitment to supporting families through agricultural, economic, and educational programmes, describing them as complementary to the RHI’s empowerment goals.

She urged the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely to grow their businesses and improve their families’ welfare, while commending Senator Tinubu for her “vision, compassion, and remarkable dedication to uplifting women.”

Lady Fubara disclosed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara increased the number of beneficiaries in Rivers State from 500 to 1,000 to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to economic inclusion.

“His Excellency believes that empowerment must be value-targeted,” she said. “I urge the recipients to utilize this support for ventures that will bring meaningful improvement to their families and communities.”

Also speaking, Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, applauded both Senator Tinubu and Lady Valerie Fubara for complementing the state government’s development efforts, urging the women to make judicious use of their grants.

In her remarks, retired Justice Mary Odili commended the Renewed Hope Initiative for creating opportunities that uplift citizens across sectors, describing the massive turnout as evidence of the programme’s impact.

“The joy on the faces of these women today shows how deeply this empowerment has touched lives,” she said.