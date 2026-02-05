1,000 Osun Women Receive N50,000 First Lady’s Recapitalisation Grant

No fewer than 1,000 women, including petty traders, vulnerable residents, and persons living with disabilities across Osun State, have received a recapitalisation grant of N50,000 each from Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Economic Empowerment Programme.

The programme, held at the office of the First Lady of Osun State, Government House, Osogbo, was led by Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, Osun State First Lady. She said the initiative is aimed at improving the living standards of vulnerable residents, particularly women in the state.

Adeleke, who distributed the grants on behalf of the Nigerian First Lady, explained that the RHI seeks to make every woman in Nigeria self-reliant by providing the resources and supportive environment needed to be economically productive and become employers of labour.

She noted that she recently met with the Nigerian First Lady at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where they discussed the women empowerment programme. As part of the initiative, N25 million was provided to empower 500 women, while additional funds were allocated to other beneficiaries, including APC supporters.

“We are all aware of the challenges faced by Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises, especially petty traders, who form the backbone of our local economies. These challenges, however, have not deterred the strength of our women,” Adeleke said.

She emphasised that empowering women economically is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic one, adding: “When women thrive, their families thrive, and by extension, our communities and nation prosper.”

Adeleke also urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds to grow their businesses.

Speaking on behalf of other recipients, Ogundele Nafisat expressed gratitude to Nigerian First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Osun State First Lady Titilola Adeleke for making them beneficiaries of the grant. She pledged to use the money solely for its intended purpose, expanding their businesses.