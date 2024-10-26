1000 Kuje Residents Access WACP Free Medical Services

Share

Over 1,000 residents of Kuje, a community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday accessed free medical services during a medical outreach organised by the West African College of Physicians (WACP).

The outreach which was part of activities lined up to mark the 48th Annual General Scientific Meeting of WACP, underscored the commitment of the College in improving healthcare accessibility

The WACP President, Dr Rose Macauley, a Liberian, stated that access to quality healthcare was not just a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen.

According to her, the medical outreach initiative was a testament to WACP’s commitment to ensuring that no one was left behind, regardless of their location or economic status.

She said: “This is the first time the college is undertaking this as a pre-AGSM activity. We are grateful to Nigeria chapter for Organising this medical outreach.

“This medical outreach programme is more than just a service; it is a lifeline for many who have been unable to access regular medical care.

“It is our hope that those individuals seen by the doctors today continue to seek care in health facilities near their locations.

“It is the collective responsibility of providers to care for the health of our people, and that starts with initiative likes this.”

Chairman Kuje Area Council, Mr Abdullahi Sabo who noted that the importance of the medical outreach could not be overstated, said many Juke residents face challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to financial constraints, geographical barriers and lack of awareness

Represented by a personal assistant, Mr Mohammed-Gimba Ebbo, he said the medical outreach bridges many gap, as it provides free medical services, consultations, screenings, and treatments to those who need them the most.

“This initiative underscores the college’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality in our community.

“The benefits of this outreach are multifaceted: Early detection and treatment of diseases, improved health awareness and education, enhanced quality of life for beneficiaries and strengthened healthcare infrastructure in our community.”

The Traditional ruler of Kuje community, Chief, Alhaji Haruna Jilbrin, stressed that the issue of healthcare was a service to humanity.”

