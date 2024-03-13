100-Year-Old World War II Veteran To Marry His 96-Year-Old Fiancée

Harold Terens and his fiancee Jeanne Swerlin kissed and held hands like high school sweethearts as they discussed their upcoming wedding in France, a country the World War II veteran first visited as a 20-year old U.S. Army Air Forces corporal shortly after D-Day.

Terens, a gregarious and energetic 100-year old, will be honored in June by the French as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of their country’s liberation from the Nazis. Then he plans to marry the sprightly 96-year-old Swerlin in a town near the beaches where U.S. troops landed, reports ABC News.