100 Traditional Rulers Endorse Adeleke For Second Term

Over 100 traditional rulers (Obas) from the four local governments of Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo federal constituency of Osun state have endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term.

The endorsement was made at an end-of-year summit convened by Bamidele Salam, a member representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo federal constituency.

The summit, which took place yesterday 2024, saw the Obas formally endorse Governor Adeleke and commend Rep. Salam for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the development of the constituency.

During the summit, Rep. Salam briefed the Obas on the numerous developmental programmes implemented by Governor Adeleke over the last two years.

He explained key achievements in areas such as road infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and human development, all of which have positively impacted the lives of the people in the state.

According to Salam, these efforts reflect the governor’s commitment to sustainable growth and his focus on uplifting the state.

Rep Salam said Governor Adeleke will embark on more landmark projects in the 2025 fiscal year, which will enhance the socio-economic development of the four local governments in the constituency.

He promised that other special intervention projects in rural electrification, construction of school buildings, road rehabilitation and various empowerment programmes will be facilitated through the 2025 Federal budget.

The lawmaker also asked for continuous prayers and counsel from the royal fathers in the years ahead.

After the summit, the communique was read by the Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdulrasak Taiwo Adegboye, who praised Governor Adeleke for his inclusive approach to governance.

He commended the governor’s respect for traditional institutions and his efforts to involve traditional leaders in decision-making processes, thus strengthening the bond between the people and the government.

The Obas also extended their commendations to Rep. Salam, recognising his instrumental role in facilitating numerous developmental projects across towns and villages within the four local governments.

They lauded his open-door approach and his godliness, qualities that have made him a reliable and accessible representative for the people.

Speakers at the summit included the Olukotun of Ikotun, Ologobi of Ogobi, Alara of Ara, Olowu of Owu Ile, and Olokinni of Okinni, who all voiced their strong support for Governor Adeleke’s second-term bid.

They noted that the governor’s policies have had a positive impact on their communities and are essential for the continued growth of the state.

In addition, the State Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji YK Idowu, and the leader of the party in Ede Federal Constituency, Elder Sunday Atidade, also addressed the gathering.

