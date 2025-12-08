New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
December 8, 2025
100 Schoolchildren: We’ve Not Been Duly Notified, But We’re Hopeful – Bishop Yohanna

The cheering news from one of Nigeria’s private-owned television station can not be confirmed by the authorities as the Proprietor of St. Mary’s Private Catholic church, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna has said nobody has notified him or any of the staff over the matter.

The Bishop is, however, very optimistic that the children will return safely and reunited with their parents. In a statement by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, Bishop Yohanna, who is also Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter, said the news can not be confirmed as nobody has been duly notified.

He said: “It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. “We have been praying and waiting for their return, if it is true then it is a cheering news.

“However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified”. He further disclosed that: “We hope and pray it’s true and will looking forward to when the remaining will be released”.

