About one hundred members of the 2023 batch C of the National Youth Service Corps would benefit from the One Youth 2 Skills program of the Anambra State government.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Youth and Creative Economy has been directed to evaluate the post-camp training centers of the NYSC the a view to become employers of labour.

According to the address presented by Governor Charles Soludo who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Anambra state Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim at the closing ceremony of the Orientation Course For the 2023 Batch C stream 1 Corps members deployed to Anambra state:

“On September 6th my Solution Government joyfully extended the One Youth Two Skills program to Corps members in the state because no matter our diverse backgrounds, we are all Nigerians bound together by common destiny”

“About 100 Corps Members will benefit from this. The experimentation with Corps members will be monitored and as the program gains deep acceptance among Corps members there is every likelihood of it having multiplier effects”

*I am happy to announce to you that your security and well-being are paramount to this administration.”

“To achieve this the security architecture of the state is top-notch as all the security agencies are collaborating to make the state crime-free,” he said.

Also speaking, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Blessing Ekene Eruma urged the employers of labour to treat the Corpse Members as they treat their permanent staff and also provide conducive working environment for them in order to ensure optimal productivity.

Eruma further urged the Corps members to see their one year as a service to the nation adding that their contributions to nation building is expected of them .

She announced that all Corps members have conformable accomodations for the time they would be in service while assuring them of a safe state .