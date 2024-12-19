""" """

100 N’Korean Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said at least 100 North Korean soldiers have reportedly been killed in combat since joining Russia’s war effort in Ukraine earlier this month.

South Korean MP,  Lee Sung-kwon revealed the casualty figures following a parliamentary briefing by the NIS, adding that another 1,000 North Korean soldiers had been injured, including high-ranking officials.

The North Korean troops reportedly lack combat experience and are unfamiliar with the battlefield environment, particularly drone warfare, which has contributed to the high number of casualties.

The soldiers are believed to have suffered losses in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been defending territory captured during a surprise incursion in August.

However, they are not thought to have been deployed directly in Ukraine.

