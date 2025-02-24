Share

No fewer than 100 Nasarawa State indigenes with technical backgrounds are to be trained on lithium refining processes by a Chinese Lithium plant in Shagamu, Ogun State.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule made this known during a visit to the Gangeng Lithium industry refining plant in Shagamu, Ogun state on Saturday.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra which was made available to New Telegraph on Monday, said the visit by Governor Sule was to track the lithium mined from Nasarawa state to ensure value addition in conformity with the state’s mining policy.

The statement said the visit by the governor was also to ensure that the state gets value addition by ensuring that the company’s plant in the state refines the raw material in the state in line with the mining policy of the government away from the old practice where the raw resources were taken away from the state.

“The Nasarawa state government’s policy on mining stipulates that mining companies must set up processing plants in the state in order to add value instead of the previous practice where the lithium is carted away in its raw form.

“One of the promises I extracted from them is that they will bring 100 people from Nasarawa state to be able to learn here so that when they return to Nasarawa they will be able to work in the factory” the statement added.

It further added that officials of Ganfeng also assured the governor that work on the Lithium refinery in Endo, Nasarawa state was progressing steadily with a completion deadline of June of this year.

” The lithium refining plant under construction in Endo, Nasarawa state has three times the capacity of the plant in Shagamu, Ogun state” the statement concluded.

