100 models stun in EAT’s symphony of convergence

Renowned Nigerian Fashion Brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, EAT, held her guests spellbound as 100 models walked the exquisite runway created at the Royal Box event suit, Lagos.

For a fashion show that held within two hours to showcase Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) collection titled, ‘Symphony of convergence’, it was a non stop walking by over 100 gorgeous female and male models.

Every minute of the continuous catwalk, unveiled different designs, the colours continuously changing from dark to lighter shades of the symphony of convergence collection.

According to the designer, it is called the symphony of convergence, the convergence of culture, and all her travels this year, from South America to Asia, Africa, and a bit of Europe just to make it contemporary.

One of the guests, who was left awestruck, said merely looking away to check her phone seemed like she missed a better part of the fashion show. That was how spellbound and entertaining it was.

Speaking with the Founder and creative director of the brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, she said her passion with her fashion brand is to truly tell the African story.

“I want to tell a truly African story with my pieces, with our craftsmanship, with how I see the world. So, you will see a lot of Agbadas you can imagine, the Bubas, Danshikis, Agbada shirts, etc. It is just traditional African dress-up and putting it out there in the world as a contemporary outfit.

“It doesn’t have to be traditional and just for our weddings. No! These clothes should be what we can wear anywhere around the world. So, I am taking a piece of Africa and showing it to the whole world that today, we are modern.”

To the creative director, travelling feeds her inspiration and the zeal to express her experiences through fashion spurs her into action.

“I get my inspirations usually from travels and culture. This event is a convergence of culture. I have done a lot of travel this year and it only makes sense that you get to see the things that I’ve seen and talked about in the collection.

Getting to know the number of hours put into making 100 designs for 100 models speaks volume of the workaholic the designer is and the hardwork her team have also put in.

On that note, she said, “It took like two months to put all of this together. Even my team will tell you that I am always there, doing the work on every piece designed. I believe in doing the work and reaping the benefits.

“My journey was an uphill challenge. This will be 14th year in the industry as Ejiro Tafiri. I started in my room in my parents’ flat in Ikotun-Egbe with N40,000 after leaving my job. So, it’s been an uphill climb to get here as one of Africa’s foremost luxury fashion brand. I don’t believe in things just happening in a flash. Moving from N40,000 to where we are now, touring Africa and the world was an uphill challenge,” she said.

About the uniqueness of her pieces, Ejiro Amos said: “Our dresses are affordable to those who understand the need for luxury because when you buy and wear my pieces, they are never last a season. So, people today are wearing things they bought many years ago. So, anyone who buys or wears Ejiro is buying a timeless piece and I say it is not cheap and it is not expensive either. Anyone who buys Ejiro is buying a lifetime piece you would hand-over to the next-generation.”

