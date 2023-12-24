100+ Merry Christmas Wishes, Prayers To Family, Friends And Loved Ones

It’s CHRISTMAS time again, the season of joy, peace, and great tidings. Let’s celebrate the birth of Christ the King with full enthusiasm and vigour as we take out time to greet family, friends and loved ones with inspiring Merry Christmas wishes, quotes and prayers.

Don't miss the opportunity to spread positivity and love during this special season of love and sharing of gifts by simply sending merry Christmas messages to the special people in your lives to show how much they have made 2023 worthwhile for you.

This Christmas season comes with a spirit of giving and forgiving and there is nothing as beautiful as sharing gift items with your loved ones.

101+ Merry Christmas Messages, Wishes, Quotes And Prayers

Remember, Christmas is all about creating happy memories that will last for a lifetime, it’s a season to wish one another joy, love and peace. So select a few wishes and messages from this collection to share with your chosen ones, in any way you desire.

Christmas is a season to wish one another joy, love and peace. Merry Christmas my dear friends, may you feel the love of this special season. May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year! May this Holiday season be one where you will be surrounded by those you love, by those who make you feel jolly, and by those who bring a warming touch to the season! As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, may His light illuminate your path and His peace fill your heart. Wishing you a Christmas filled with heavenly blessings. “Let the just rejoice, for their Justifier is born. Let the sick and infirm rejoice, For their Saviour is born. Let the captives rejoice, For their Redeemer is born. Let slaves rejoice, for their Master is born. Let free men rejoice, For their Liberator is born. Let All Christians rejoice, For Jesus Christ is born.” A very merry Christmas and a happy new year, know that I hold you so dear. Let your Christmas be merry and may your heart be full. May all who celebrate feel the warmth of Christmas this year! Christmas would not be the same without your presence. Happy holidays! Hoping that you are surrounded by happiness and lots of presents this holiday. You and your family deserve nothing but joy this holiday season. Sending good vibes and blessings your way this Christmas. Just remember: You are worth so much to those closest to you! Happy holidays to you and yours! Can’t think of a better Christmas gift than having you in my life! Nothing like spreading some Christmas cheer for all to hear. Already looking forward to spending Christmas with you and everyone else. I feel like the richest person alive knowing I get to spend the holidays with those I love the most! The only people who can fill my heart with such joy are those who I return home to for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas and the happiest New Year of all! May all your wishes come into fruition this holiday. May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family. Praying your Christmas is full of love and joy! Peace on earth and love to all—happy holidays y’all! Christmas traditions can change, but the love of family and friends is constant. I couldn’t imagine a Christmas season without you. Love to the whole family! May your holiday season be filled with joy, kindness, and cookies! The countdown has begun! Wishing you a beautiful holiday season. Joy, love, and laughter—have a merry Christmas! May your winter be jolly and bright! Seasons greetings to the folks who meet the world with open arms. Love and friendship are the ingredients to a very merry Christmas. Hope you have the most wonderful day! All roads lead home on Christmas, so we’ll be seeing you soon. Much love. Merry Christmas to the folks who are always on Santa’s “nice” list. I hope this season wraps you in holiday joy. Your company is the best Christmas gift a mom/daughter/grandma could ask for. Be merry and bright on this special night! Seasons greetings to our favorite family! Hoping you jingle all the way to the new year! May the spirit of Christmas fill your home all season long. May this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family. Warm wishes for a happy holiday. Peace, goodwill, and happiness for you at Christmas and always. Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May the lights of Christmas be your guide, and the Christmas carols fill you with cheer. “Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.” —David Cameron. “Christmas is the day that holds all time together.” —Alexander Smith. “Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed.” —Ann Garnett Schultz. “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” —Dr. Seuss. Although it’s been said, many times, in many ways… Merry Christmas to you. A happy holiday and a blessed new year filled with joy and contentment. Peace be with your spirit on this night as you rejoice in the gift of the love of Christ. Remember on Christmas to follow a star, it just might bring you to the light of the world. May God bless you and let this Christmas season bring comfort and joy to you and your family. Celebrate this yuletide with God at your side. Merry Christmas! May God’s love be with you. Wishing you a blessed Christmas. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” Luke 2:14. A little child, a shining star, a stable rude, the door ajar. Yet in that place, so crude, forlorn, the Hope of all the world was born. “It is Christmas every time you let God love others through you.” ―Mother Teresa. Rejoice in the birth of our Lord and Savior. May the blessings of Christ be upon you and your loved ones this season and into the New Year. Christmas is a time to open our hearts to God and his gifts. “She will bear a Son; and you shall call his name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.” Matthew 1:21. “When Christ was born so was our hope.” ―Max Lucado. Jesus is the reason for this Christmas season. Nothing in this world brings as much joy as unwrapping presents and sharing a feast with loved ones. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas in Advance. Christmas is a season meant to be spent with loved ones, creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. May your Christmas be filled with smiles and cheers. This joyous season offers us a chance to break free from our routine lives and spend the best time of the year with the most important people in our lives. Merry Christmas in Advance. Christmas is the time to express gratitude for the past and hope for the future. It’s the season to leave behind all pains and welcome all joys. Advance Warm wishes on Christmas to you. Amid the holiday season, may the magic of Christmas bring a gentle warmth to our hearts, reminding us that even in tough times, the love of family remains a constant source of strength. Wishing my family a Christmas where the glow of each festive light becomes a symbol of hope, illuminating the path to brighter days ahead. During this Christmas, let’s find solace in the simple beauty of togetherness, creating moments that act as beacons of joy, guiding us through the darkness. To my dearest family, may the holiday season offer a comforting embrace, uniting us with the reassurance that, together, we can overcome any challenge. In the echoes of laughter and the warmth of shared love, may this Christmas become a sanctuary of happiness, lifting our spirits and soothing our souls? In the tender embrace of family, may this festive season be a gentle reminder of the support and strength we find in one another, especially when times are tough. I wish my family a Christmas where the familiar traditions bring a sense of continuity, grounding us in the enduring love and stability we share. May the true spirit of Christmas manifest as a comforting presence in our family, providing solace, understanding, and a beacon of hope during difficult times. This Christmas, let’s celebrate the precious gift of family and the joy we find in being together, offering a respite from the challenges that may surround us. Amidst the trials, may the warmth of family love and the gentle glow of Christmas lights serve as a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is a light that cannot be extinguished. Christmas Greetings to you and your family. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Best wishes and greetings ahead of Christmas. Here’s wishing everyone peace, happiness, joy, and prosperity at home on the auspicious day of Christmas. Best wishes, love and blessings ahead of Christmas 2024. May our Christmas sparkle as brightly as the love in your eyes. Wishing you a season filled with joy and laughter, my love! Can’t wait to spend Christmas morning wrapped up in your arms, unwrapping presents and sharing hot cocoa kisses. Merry Christmas in advance, my sweet treat! Every snowflake that falls whispers your name. You bring more magic to Christmas than any reindeer, my love. Merry Christmas in advance! ❄️. This Christmas, I do not wish for anything under the tree but more moments like these – cosy nights by the fire with you. Merry Christmas in advance, my forever flame! You’re the mistletoe I’ve been waiting for all year! Can’t wait to steal a kiss under the Christmas lights with you. Merry Christmas in advance, my love! Forget the gingerbread houses, you’re the sweetest treat I know! Can’t wait to share a delicious Christmas feast with you. Merry Christmas in advance, my culinary soulmate! May Santa Claus bring you all that your heart desires this Christmas. This Christmas, I only hope that your cup overflows with happiness. Christmas is a time for love and laughter, for warmth around the fireplace and stockings filled with gifts. But the true warmth and the true gift of Christmas is your health and happiness, and that’s what we wish for this year. Tis the season to be jolly! I hope that Christmas is beautiful for you and your family. Wishing you good health and endless happiness. My love for you shines brighter than the lights on the Christmas tree. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to the friend who makes each day a joyful one. The true blessing of Christmas is not in the gifts we receive, it’s in the family that sits around the tree and makes this festival one of joy and happiness. May your Christmas be full of all things wonderful. They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart, but I say cash makes for a great gift too. Hope this Christmas day brings you smiles galore. As we rejoice on Christmas, let us not forget to show our gratitude and thankfulness. To me, the best gift of Christmas is the company of friends like you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance! I hope this holiday season brings you peace, prosperity and all the gifts you wished for! Happy Holidays! Here’s hoping that Christmas brings you love, joy and peace. Merry Christmas! May the joy of this festive season fill your life with happiness and peace. Wishing you hope, joy, and – above all, lot of good food – this Christmas season. The gift of happiness, the gift of peace, the gift of prosperity. I hope you can unwrap all these gifts this Christmas day! May your Christmas be full of laughter and your stocking full of gifts. Happy Holidays. Warmest wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a lovely new year that is full of good thoughts, good deeds and thankfulness for all we have. This Christmas, I want to thank you for all that you have done for us this year. May this coming year bring you only good things. The twinkling lights of the Christmas tree, The warm glow of the fireplace. The company of family and friends, Is there a better time than Christmas? Wish you lots of love and joy on this festive season. I know your stocking will be full this Christmas because Santa brings gifts to those who are nice – and you are the nicest! Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas. May the sparkle of ornaments bring brightness to your life. Best wishes for a joyous Christmas, from me and mine to you and yours. I hope that Christmas fills every corner of your home and your heart with joy. The true blessing of Christmas lies not in gifts but in the family that sits around the tree. May this holiday bring peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones? A very happy Christmas! A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A blessed Christmas to you!