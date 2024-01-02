100 Lives Lost In Kano Fire Accidents In 2023

The Kano State Fire Service has disclosed that no fewer than one hundred persons lost their lives in fire incidents recorded in Kano State over the year.

The agency also stated that over N451 million in property was destroyed by fire across the state during the period.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi, revealed this in a conversation with journalists on Tuesday, noting that the agency received 659 fire calls during the fiscal year under review.

He further stated that the Service rescued 417 lives and property worth N1.2 billion in various fire events over the last year.

“The Service responded to 299 rescue calls and 95 false alarms from residents of the state as well as 184 road accidents, in addition to rescuing two trapped animals,” Abdullahi added.

He blamed the fires on negligent handling of cooking gas, the use of subpar electrical appliances, and the storing of gasoline in houses and dangerous places, among other things.

He encouraged all inhabitants to exercise caution when handling flammable goods and other items that could cause fires.